Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 375.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29,652 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.