Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

BATS COWZ opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

