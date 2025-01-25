PAVmed Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Minimum Bid Price Non-ComplianceOn January 23, 2025, PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, informing the company that for t

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PAVmed’s 8K filing here.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

