PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,091 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMEE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,809,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,288,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

