PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises 4.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter.

SIL stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

