PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $39.94 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.