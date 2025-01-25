PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,904,000 after purchasing an additional 989,710 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,543,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 507,868 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,901 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.73 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

