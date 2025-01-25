PCS Edventures! Appoints Sean Iddings to Board of Directors

PCS Edventures! Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV), a reputable provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education programs, recently disclosed in a filing that Sean Iddings has been appointed as an Independent board member to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Iddings comes with a wealth of experience in scaling businesses, engaging with investors, and identifying opportunities for growth. Most recently serving as the Chief Community Officer at MicroCapClub LLC, he played a pivotal role in establishing a network of skilled investors concentrating on identifying high-quality microcap companies with substantial growth potential.

Before his tenure at MicroCapClub, from 2019 to 2024, Sean successfully founded and expanded Immersion Factory LLC into the largest real estate photography company in Central NY. His entrepreneurial expertise in growing businesses in niche markets, coupled with his investment experience spanning over 15 years in the microcap realm, makes him a valuable addition to the board. Sean holds a Bachelor of Arts from Berklee College of Music and is a licensed drone pilot.

Expressing his enthusiasm at Sean’s appointment, Mike Bledsoe, President of PCS Edventures!, highlighted the importance of Sean’s diverse skill set in propelling the Company forward. The addition of Sean Iddings to the Board is seen as a strategic move that bodes well for the future prospects of the Company.

In a similar vein, Todd Hackett, CEO of PCS Edventures!, commended Sean’s appointment, emphasizing that Sean’s profile aligns perfectly with the Company’s vision for new board members. Hackett expressed utmost satisfaction in welcoming Sean to the team, considering his addition as a significant achievement for the Company.

Sean Iddings shared his thoughts on joining PCS Edventures!’s Board of Directors by acknowledging the company’s evolution into a profitable leading entity in STEM-based learning solutions. He expressed his honor in joining the Board and looks forward to leveraging his investment and entrepreneurial acumen to enhance PCS’s market presence, fortify its investor relationships, and drive enduring value for all stakeholders involved.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. based in Boise, Idaho, concentrates on creating and providing technology-infused products and services for the K-12 educational sector, emphasizing the development of crucial 21st-century skills. The company’s educational programs stress experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the relevant securities laws. Readers should consider these statements in conjunction with the disclosures available in PCS’s filings and the forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Edgar Archives.

