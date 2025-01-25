Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NYSE:MD opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

