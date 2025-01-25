Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Pentair by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $103.02 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

