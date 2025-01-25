Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4,965.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 121,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $92.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

