Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Sysco by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its stake in Sysco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

