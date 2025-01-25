Pflug Koory LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 89,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

