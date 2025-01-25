Pflug Koory LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

