Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

