Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

PNFP opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470,334.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.72%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,041.30. The trade was a 17.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $6,204,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,070. This trade represents a 28.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,661 shares of company stock worth $9,563,127. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

