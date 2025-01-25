Piper Sandler Cuts Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target to $27.50

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.50 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $768.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -42.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

