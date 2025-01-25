Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Sells $112,427.70 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $112,427.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,278.56. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Mike Ouimette sold 13,270 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $148,624.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 65.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

