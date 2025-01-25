Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $423.15 Million

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $423.15 million and approximately $55.86 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.43241804 USD and is down -26.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 353 active market(s) with $62,981,018.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

