Princeton Bancorp Declares $0.30 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) recently announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. This dividend is scheduled to be paid on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2025.

The company, with its headquarters based in Princeton, New Jersey, revealed this development in a January 22, 2025, press release. Princeton Bancorp specified that the dividend declaration illustrates the commitment of the Board of Directors to provide returns to shareholders. Edward Dietzler, the President and CEO of Princeton Bancorp, highlighted the significance of this dividend decision.

It is essential to note that the payment of cash dividends on a quarterly basis is contingent upon assessment and declaration by the Board of Directors each quarter, considering various factors such as the financial health of the company, as well as any pertinent legal and regulatory limitations on dividend payouts. Princeton Bancorp indicated that dividends, if distributed, might be adjusted or discontinued in subsequent periods.

Princeton Bancorp is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a local bank established in 2007. The Bank of Princeton operates as a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with a string of branches across New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the New York City metropolitan area. The institution is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

While forward-looking statements have been made, including those contained in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and communications to shareholders, regarding plans, objectives, and expectations, Princeton Bancorp acknowledges associated risks and uncertainties. Factors such as economic conditions, financial market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and global events could potentially impact the company’s operations and financial performance.

It should be duly noted that the information disclosed in this press release, including forward-looking statements, is subject to change based on unforeseen circumstances and external factors beyond the control of Princeton Bancorp. Investors and stakeholders are advised to consider the risks outlined in the Bank’s filings to discern potential implications for future outcomes.

