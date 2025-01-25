Prom Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00005126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $98.00 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00004842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00023801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105,387.97 or 0.99510641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004507 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.40900521 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $10,031,731.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

