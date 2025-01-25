ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84.

About ProShares Smart Materials ETF

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

