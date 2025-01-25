ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 1,944,722 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 12.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIXY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 29,125.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.