PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 5.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

