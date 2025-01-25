PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 23,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 11,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.15%.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

