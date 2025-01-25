Pudgy Penguins Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Pudgy Penguins has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $144.85 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104,359.99 or 0.99730707 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,827.79 or 0.99222112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Profile

Pudgy Penguins was first traded on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.02306356 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $175,981,533.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

