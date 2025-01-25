PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Trimmed by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 162,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,812 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 26,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

