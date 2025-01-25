Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.39. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 1,348 shares changing hands.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $869.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Stories
