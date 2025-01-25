Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 725 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

