Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $15,036,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $534,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3,705.6% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 345.4% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $784.78 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $624.68 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $775.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $850.34. The company has a market capitalization of $745.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

