RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 271269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.57.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.