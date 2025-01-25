Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 32,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.69 and its 200-day moving average is $199.57. The stock has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

