Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 304.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

