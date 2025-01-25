Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.06 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

