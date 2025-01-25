Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Redwire’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Redwire stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

In related news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,603,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,212,224.73. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 417,656 shares of company stock worth $7,663,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Redwire by 39.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwire by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Redwire during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

