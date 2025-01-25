Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:AFN Q4 Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.40). Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.25.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$39.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.03. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$38.62 and a 12-month high of C$64.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

