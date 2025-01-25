Research Analysts Set Expectations for AIT Q1 Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share.

AIT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Shares of AIT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.34 and a 200 day moving average of $231.32. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $173.73 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,882.76. The trade was a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

