Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Decreased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 0.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,772,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,958,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9 %

QSR stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. This trade represents a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

View Our Latest Report on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.