Reviewing Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) and Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) and Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altamira Therapeutics and Lipella Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 465.37%. Given Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lipella Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Altamira Therapeutics.

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Lipella Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altamira Therapeutics $320,000.00 3.19 -$4.31 million N/A N/A Lipella Pharmaceuticals $450,000.00 7.61 -$4.62 million ($4.25) -0.67

Altamira Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lipella Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Lipella Pharmaceuticals -882.82% -192.33% -154.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lipella Pharmaceuticals beats Altamira Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altamira Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is developing AM-401 for the treatment of KRAS driven cancer; AM-411 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It also offers Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and changed its name to Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in July 2021. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.