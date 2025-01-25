RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 235,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 159,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

