RFG Advisory LLC Buys 529 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,315.50. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,311. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $325.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EXP opened at $262.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.27 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.51 and a 200-day moving average of $268.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.