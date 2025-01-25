RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JULT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kaye Capital Management grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 2,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 333,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JULT opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

