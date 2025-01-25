RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after buying an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after buying an additional 2,027,668 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after buying an additional 645,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 219.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 458,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $124,142,000 after buying an additional 314,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $262.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.55 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.