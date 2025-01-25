RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

