RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 406.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $182.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.44.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
