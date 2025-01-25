RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 406.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $182.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.