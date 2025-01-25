Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter Financial ResultsRICHMOND, INDIANA (January 23, 2025) – Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc., the parent company of First Bank Richmond, reported its financial results for the fourth quar

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s 8K filing here.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

See Also