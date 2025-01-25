Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 204,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 14,828 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

