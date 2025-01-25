Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 270.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,187,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.89 and a 200-day moving average of $577.37. The company has a market capitalization of $527.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $485.19 and a 52 week high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

