Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 90,866 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $4,604,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,478.14. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $4,113,503.82.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $9,230,398.65.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,715,382.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $52.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
