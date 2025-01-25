Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.45). 6,318,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 8.0 %
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.