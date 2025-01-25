Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.45). 6,318,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £228.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,785.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

